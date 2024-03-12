Biomednewsbreaks Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: SCNI) Showcasing Services, Meeting With Investors At Upcoming BIO-Europe Spring 2024

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Scinai Immunotherapeutics

(NASDAQ: SCNI) , a biopharmaceutical company focused on

the development of inflammation and immunology (“I&I”) biological products and on providing CDMO services through its Scinai Bioservices business unit, will be participating at this month's BIO-Europe Spring 2024 conference. The conference is scheduled for March 18–20, 2024, in Barcelona. According to the announcement, Scinai management will be attending the event and will be available for discussions with prospective clients, potential

pharma partners that may be interested in co-advancing or in-licensing Scinai's innovative

NanoAb

for the treatment of mild to moderate plaque psoriasis, and institutional and private investors. In addition, the company is hosting a booth in the conference exhibition space showcasing the company's cGMP biologics CDMO and innovative NanoAb pipeline.

To view the full press release, visit



About Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd.



Scinai Immunotherapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with two complementary business units: one focused on in-house development of inflammation and immunology (“I&I”) biological products beginning with an innovative, derisked pipeline of nanosized VHH antibodies (NanoAbs) targeting diseases with large unmet medical needs, and the other a boutique CDMO (“CDMO”) providing biological drug development, analytical methods development, clinical GMP manufacturing, and preclinical and clinical trial design and execution services to early-stage biotech companies. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SCNI are available in the company's newsroom at



