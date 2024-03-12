'Common Fellowship Portal' Will Save Energy, Time Of Students & Startups: Union Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, on Tuesday launched the 'Common Fellowship Portal' and said that this will save "the energy and time of aspiring students and startups, besides bringing ease of applying will enable a simplified and streamlined process from the submission of application form to the selection".

This portal is a single interface between applicants and various fellowship schemes by the Department of Biotechnology that comes under the Ministry of Science and Technology.

While addressing the programme, the Minister said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisaged 'Ease of Doing science' for ignited scientific minds of Viksit Bharat."

He also mentioned that Prime Minister Modi has emphasised on providing level playing field and giving equal opportunities to students and scholars from even the remotest parts of India. The applicants can create their profile on the portal and use the same information to auto-fill different applications.

This will help all applicants by reducing their time and energy by getting full information and submission of applications at a single place with the click of a mouse, the department said.

The Union Minister also said that initiatives of science and technology are in line with Prime Minister Modi's whole of government approach -- one centralised portal for all research applications.

"Eligibility Calculator -- a unique feature of the portal will prove to be a real gateway to research aspirations, which allows applicants to check their eligibility for various fellowship schemes by providing specific details and also act as a data repository," he added.