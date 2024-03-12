Investornewsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Day 2 Innovation Week Sessions Focus On AI, Day 1 Sessions Available For Replay

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , a leading innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies focused on public safety, has announced that sessions from Day 1 of its inaugural Innovation Week are now available for replay. The company's first-ever Innovation Week kicked off yesterday with sessions running throughout the remainder of the week.

Day 2 offerings will focus on the use of artificial intelligence (“AI”) and information about machines in the field as well as the manufacturing process. In addition, Day 2 will include a live Q&A session with Knightscope chairman and CEO William Santana Li, along with other key members of the KSCP team.

According to the company, its five-day Innovation Week event is designed to provide analysts, investors, supporters and prospective clients with a behind-the-scenes look at“all things Knightscope.” Registration is required to participate in the event and interact with team members.

All sessions begin at 10 a.m. PDT, and the week's activities are designed so that participants can attend whichever sessions they desire. All Innovation Week sessions will be broadcast on Knightscope's Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn social media sites. In addition, archived recording of sessions will be available on the company's website.

