The Leading Global Digital Investment And Financing Service Platform-Oaksmart Is Now Globally Open For Public Testing!

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) This global public testing signifies the official launch of OakSmart's inclusive investment and financing services for global users.

OakSmart Platform Introduction

Founded by Mr. Elsndig Ahmed Mohammed Ali in the United States in 2024, OakSmart is an enterprise regulated by the United States Money Services Business (MSB). We operate legally in the financial sector and represent the concept of serving ordinary users globally.

OakSmart's MSB license is regulated and issued by FinCEN (Financial Crimes Enforcement Network), a bureau of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, belonging to a type of financial license. For companies operating digital currency businesses registered in the United States, this license is a necessity.







OakSmart has successfully lowered the entry threshold for global users to access top-tier asset management institution services to $500. This is a historic moment.

CEO Mr. Elsndig Ahmed Mohammed Ali stated,“This marks a significant step forward for us in the field of cryptocurrency asset investment and financing. We look forward to welcoming users from around the world to join us and offer new ideas and suggestions.”







Visit us: Oaksmart

Twitter:

Telegram: