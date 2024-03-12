Qatar Chamber Real Estate Committee Holds Inaugural Meeting

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Chamber's Real Estate Committee has held its inaugural meeting for this year at the chamber's headquarters recently.

The meeting was presided over by Qatar Chamber board member Abdulrahman Abduljaleel al-Abdulghani, who is also the chairman of the committee, in the presence of committee members.

During the meeting, the committee thanked HE the Minister of Municipality Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah al-Attiyah for his response to the committee's proposal on the joint co-ordination between the chamber and the Real Estate Regulatory Authority, which aims to enhance co-operation and consultation between both parties for the development of Qatar's real estate sector.

The committee also discussed the most important challenges facing the real estate sector and the most important proposals for its development. It called for flexibility in issuing licenses and permits and linking them according to the laws of supply and demand.

It emphasised the importance of achieving a balanced distribution of real estate projects within geographical areas to ensure that tenants can access necessary services without the need to relocate.

The meeting also followed up on the recommendations made during the previous meeting and updated members on the notes submitted to the relevant authorities.

