Ahlibank Bags Sustainability Excellence Award

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Ahlibank has been honoured with the 'Sustainability Excellence Award' in recognition of its“significant contributions and active efforts” towards sustainability in Qatar during a ceremony held at Expo House in Al Bidda Park on the sideline of Qatar's ongoing hosting of Expo 2023 Doha.

The event was held under the patronage of the Ministry of Municipality and in the presence of HE the Minister of Municipality Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah al-Attiyah.

This ceremony, organised by Business Class Advertising Group, marked the launching of 'Environmental Sustainability in Qatar: Achievements and Challenges' book, and honoured distinguished companies and institutions in Qatar for their commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship.

Mohamed al-Namla, Deputy CEO (Business Support, Services and Human Resources) received the award on behalf of Ahlibank.

Al-Namla expressed gratitude for the recognition and the award, stating,“The Sustainability Excellence award is a testament to Ahlibank's unwavering commitment to promoting sustainability practices and initiatives, considered one of the most important pillars of investing in the future, and which has been at the core of our mission for the past years. We are honoured to be recognised for our efforts in driving positive environmental change, and we remain committed to our role in creating a 'better environment' for Qatar and the world.”

