Gilead Science Supports Increasing Diversity In Clinical Trials: 2024 Toward Health Equity Oncology Grant Supports 36 Global Organizations

- 3BL) We're committed to increasing diverse representation in clinical trials, especially for those who have been historically underrepresented.
Our 2024 Toward Health Equity Oncology Grant focuses on inclusion in trials and supports the mission of 36 global organizations centered on a common goal: providing quality, accessible healthcare for people living with cancer.
Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead has operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.
