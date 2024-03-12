Gilead Science Supports Increasing Diversity In Clinical Trials: 2024 Toward Health Equity Oncology Grant Supports 36 Global Organizations

MENAFN - 3BL) We're committed to increasing diverse representation in clinical trials, especially for those who have been historically underrepresented.

Our 2024 Toward Health Equity Oncology Grant focuses on inclusion in trials and supports the mission of 36 global organizations centered on a common goal: providing quality, accessible healthcare for people living with cancer.

Gilead Sciences

