Fifth Third's Carla Cobb Recognized As Top 10 Supplier Diversity Leader For Commitment To Growing Small Businesses And Making Community Impact

(MENAFN- 3BL) CINCINNATI, March 12, 2024 /3BL/ - Carla Cobb, Fifth Third's director of supplier diversity has been named one of Procurement magazine's Top 10 Supplier Diversity Leaders influencing and shaping the procurement and supply chain industry. The list comprises supplier diversity leaders focused on increasing the presence of diverse businesses through a commitment of growth, collaboration, and development.

“I commend Carla and the other innovative supplier diversity trailblazers who are touching the lives of diverse business owners everywhere,” said Stephanie A. Smith, senior vice president and chief inclusion officer for Fifth Third Bank.“This recognition is a testament to Carla's servant leadership and expertise in making a difference in the lives of small businesses and improving the well-being of our communities.”

With more than 30 years of expertise, Cobb is responsible for identifying ways to increase the Bank's diverse spend and promoting a strong, diverse supplier base across its footprint. She leads Fifth Third's Supplier Diversity program which is exceeding its 10% spend goal with diverse suppliers as a part of its Six Bold Goals for inclusion and diversity through 2025. The Bank's supplier diversity program was developed to encourage small diverse businesses certified as owned by minorities, women, veterans, people with disabilities and LGBTQ+ people to compete for contracting opportunities

“I'm honored and humbled by this global recognition, and to be listed alongside leaders at some of the largest companies in the world speaks volumes,” Cobb expressed.

The full list of Top Supplier Diversity Leaders is available online. For more information of Fifth Third's Supplier Diversity initiatives, click here .

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people and focused community impact. Fifth Third is one of the few U.S.-based banks to have been named among Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies® for several years. With a commitment to taking care of our customers, employees, communities and shareholders, our goal is not only to be the nation's highest performing regional bank, but to be the bank people most value and trust.

