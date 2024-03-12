Louisville Wealth Management Advisor Granted $25,000 From Northwestern Mutual To Support Healing The Children Kentucky

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published by Northwestern Mutual on February 19, 2024

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 12, 2024 /3BL/ - Northwestern Mutual is celebrating the outstanding volunteerism of its financial professionals through its annual Community Service Awards (CSA) program. This year, 16 financial advisors and representatives were recognized for their transformational impact on the communities they serve, totaling $295,000 in grants to nonprofits nationwide. Local Louisville resident Mark Kull, founder of Capitalis Planning Partners, a member of the Northwestern Mutual Private Client Group, has been named a 2024 Most Exceptional Community Service Award winner, receiving a $25,000 grant for Healing the Children (HTC) – Kentucky.

“At Northwestern Mutual we believe in putting people first. This value is highlighted through our dedicated financial advisors who are not only building better tomorrows for their clients, but also for their communities,” said Steve Radke, president of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation.“Through their philanthropic work, our advisors are donating their time and talents to help local nonprofit organizations.”

HTC provides urgently needed quality medical care for underserved children around the world. Since 2020, Kull and his wife have fostered two children through HTC's International Inbound program, which offers a home away from home for kids while they undergo medical treatment at Norton Children's Hospital. In 2023, the Kull family fostered a 4-year-old boy, Nouri, who traveled from Burkina Faso to Lousville for four months. Upon Nouri's arrival, the medical team discovered they needed to address his severe kidney stones and a massive abdominal hernia, in addition to heart surgery. In addition to providing a temporary home, guardianship and love for their foster children, the Kull family personally donated $20,000 to help fund HTC's global mission.

“Through our work with HTC, we may not be solving all of the world's problems, but we are solving these kid's problems by opening our homes and providing loving support,” said Kull.“Thanks to this grant from Northwestern Mutual's Community Service Awards program, additional funding will be allocated to HTC's primary program areas, including its International Inbound program which allows even more children to have access to lifesaving medical care.”

Now in its 29th year, Northwestern Mutual, through its Foundation and Community Service Awards program, has donated nearly $7 million to nonprofits supported by financial professionals in their communities across the country.

Learn more about Mark Kull, Capitalis Planning Partners and his volunteer efforts with Healing the Children here .

About Northwestern Mutual Foundation

The mission of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation is to improve the lives of children and families in need. The Foundation has given more than $400 million since its inception in 1992 and is designed to create lasting impact in the communities where the company's employees and financial representatives live and work. We accomplish this by combining financial support, volunteerism, thought leadership and convening community partners to deliver the best outcomes. Our efforts are focused nationally on curing childhood cancer, and locally on education, neighborhoods and making our hometown of Milwaukee a great destination. Visit Northwestern Mutual Foundation to learn more.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 165 years. Through a comprehensive planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With more than $570 billion of total assets being managed across the company's institutional portfolio as well as retail investment client portfolios, nearly $35 billion in revenues, and $2.2 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than five million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. Northwestern Mutual ranked 111 on the 2023 FORTUNE 500.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance). Not all Northwestern Mutual representatives are advisors. Only those representatives with "Advisor" in their title or who otherwise disclose their status as an advisor of NMWMC are credentialed as NMWMC representatives to provide investment advisory

# # #

For further information, contact:

Jennifer Erickson, 1-800-323-7033

...