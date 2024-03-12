Celebrating Mary Kay Scientist For Her Florence Wall Women In Cosmetic Chemistry Award

(MENAFN- 3BL) Meet Dawn Burke-Colvin! Dawn is a Senior Principal Scientist on our R&D team and the inventor behind more than 50 patents, with an emphasis on skin care formulations. Dawn was recently awarded the Florence Wall Women in Cosmetic Chemistry Award by the Society of Cosmetic Chemists. The award recognizes a woman for significant accomplishments to the cosmetic industry through her technical contributions, leadership skills and business excellence. For Dawn, science was a natural fit and with more than 28 years of experience at Mary Kay, Dawn uses her knowledge to train and mentor other scientists. Congrats to Dawn on a well-deserved honor.

