I-T Notice To Congress: Delhi HC Reserves Order On Plea Seeking Stay On Recovery Of ₹105 Crore

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "A division bench of Delhi High Court on Tuesday, March 12 reserved its order on a plea by the Congress party seeking a stay on the Income Tax notice for recovery of more than ₹105 crore as outstanding tax March 11, the Congress moved the Delhi High Court challenging the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) order which had dismissed the stay application the hearing, the Income Tax Department confirmed that it had recovered ₹65 crore from the grand old party's bank accounts against a total outstanding claim of ₹105 crore Read | Haryana CM News Live Updates: BJP's Nayab Singh Saini to replace Khattar as Haryana CM, swearing in at 5 pm todayEarlier on March 8, dismissing the Congress's plea for stay, the tax appellate tribunal had observed that“once the mandatory requirements contained in Section 13A of the Act is violated, there is no discretion with the income tax authorities to give any relaxation in allowing the exemption envisaged”.
The tribunal said the Congress was unable to make out a“strong prima facie case” against the interpretation of Section 13A of the Act as adopted by the income tax department to deny exemption Read | Who is Nayab Singh Saini? Meet new Haryana CM who replaced Manohar Lal KhattarThe tribunal also clarified that its observations in the March 8 order have been made only for deciding the stay application and shall have no effect on the merits of the case July 2021, The I-T authorities had rejected the declaration of nil income by the Congress and demanded over ₹105 crore as tax Read | Modi, over 30 foreign delegates witness 'Bharat Shakti' exercise at Pokhran | Watch videoThe I-T department had earlier issued notice to the Congress for the recovery of ₹105 crore as outstanding tax for the assessment year 2018-19 Congress had accused the BJP-led Centre of indulging in \"financial terrorism\" against it and alleged that the government had \"looted\" over ₹65 crore from its accounts to economically cripple the party ahead of Lok Sabha polls.
MENAFN12032024007365015876ID1107967892
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.