Ramadan 2024: These Healthy Food Options For Sehri Will Help You Stay Fuller For Longer During Fasting

Ramadan 2024: Today, March 12, marks the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in India. During the one month of fasting, followers of the faith observe a fast for 13 to 14 hours a day, depending on the sunrise and sunset time. Besides its spiritual significance, fasting offers several health benefits as it detoxifies the body. The two main meals during the fasting period are Iftar, which is eaten after sunset, and Sehri, which is consumed before sunrise. Here are some healthy food options for Sehri, through which one can maintain the feeling of fullness for a longer period, based on the satiety index. The consumption of these foods at Sehri will help check hunger pangs.

Potatoes
Potatoes are rich in starch, vitamin C, and several other healthful nutrients that can help reduce hunger pangs. It is better to have boiled, baked or shallow-fried potato-based meals rather than consuming fried potatoes. Fried potatoes have a relatively low score, as per the satiety index.

Pulses
Foods such as beans, peas, chickpeas, and lentils are rich in protein and fibre content and are highly nutritious. Thus, pulses are slow-to-digest carbohydrates that keep one full for a longer period by offsetting hunger and managing calorie intake, according to a 2010 study in the journal Advances in Nutrition.

High-fiber foods
High-fibre foods such as barley, oats, rye, whole-wheat bread, legumes, vegetables such as carrots or beetroot, and fruits such as bananas and oranges help control blood sugar levels and cholesterol while at the same time offset hunger.

Low-fat dairy products
Low-fat dairy products such as yoghurt promote satiety and offset hunger. They are an excellent source of protein, vitamins, and minerals, and possess the properties of reducing hunger and extending satiety.

Nuts
Nuts are high-calorie foods that are rich in protein and unsaturated fats, which are effective at increasing satiety.

Lean meat and fish
Both meat and fish are high in protein and low in saturated fat, which satisfy hunger and keep one full.



