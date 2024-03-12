India Rushes Officials To Countries That Are Drinking Less Indian Tea

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: Teams of industry and government officials are being dispatched to countries across the world to find out why they have stopped buying Indian tea, two people aware of the matter said stop is Iran, where the commerce ministry will be sending a team of tea exporters and government officials to push domestic tea exports to official data from the commerce ministry, India exported tea worth $673 million between April 2023 and January 2024, down from $702 million in the year-ago period. India's tea shipments to Iran have come down precipitously from 54.45 million kg in 2019 to only around 5.16 million kg in Jan-Nov 2023 is ascribed to the payment crisis brought on by western sanctions on Teheran.

India's share in the Iranian tea market also plunged from 21% in 2019 to 2.5% in 2023.“By engaging with industry representatives and government officials, these delegations are well-equipped to address challenges and explore opportunities for boosting exports, thereby contributing to India's export growth in the long run,” the first official said response to an emailed query, the Tea Board, which reports to the commerce ministry, said,“Iran is one of the most important export markets for Indian tea. Trade delegation to Iran is being contemplated at an opportune time after Nauroz, suitable to stakeholders on both sides so as to optimize the opportunity of an interactive and meaningful discussion.”“Department of commerce plays a leadership role in looking after and augmenting Indian exports including tea. It facilitates all the relevant activities proposed by the Tea Board for increasing awareness about Indian tea in the overseas and domestic markets,” it added.\"Mounting trade delegation to prominent overseas tea markets is one of the significant activities for promotion of Indian teas abroad,” it further stated sent to the commerce secretary, commerce ministry's spokesperson, and president of the Tea Association of India remained unanswered at press time push comes as estimates for production of tea for January 2024 have come in at 16.98 million kg, much higher than the 13.63 million kg estimated for the corresponding period last year compensate for the decline in traditional markets, India has been exploring new destinations. The country exported tea worth $225 million to countries in the West Asia North Africa (WANA) region and $150 million to European countries in the first 10 months of the fiscal year, India has started exporting tea to new markets such as Iraq and Turkey, Sri Lanka, a key rival in tea, exported tea worth $111.12 million in December 2023, showcasing the competitiveness of the global tea market Srivastava of the Global Trade Research Initiative said the decline in the tea trade with Iran could be attributed to shipping disruptions, payment challenges and its internal issues November 2023, Iran halted most tea imports after uncovering a $3.4 billion embezzlement by the nation's only tea importer, involving government subsidies for tea blending for export, he said, sanctions by the US and EU blocked Iran's access to the SWIFT system, complicating dollar transactions, Srivastava added's tea exports fell not only in Iran but across major markets, including a sharp 22% drop in Russia, 7.3% in the USA and 5.4% in the UK, he said to the UAE dropped 25% from $161 million in 2022 to $120 million in 2023.

