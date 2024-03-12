Ramadan 2024, Day 2: Check City-Wise Sehri, Iftar Timings, Fasting Schedule And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Ramadan 2024 in India: The crescent moon of Ramadan 2024 was sighted in India on Monday, March 11, and the fasting for the holy month started on Tuesday, March 12. The timetable informing Ramadan 2024 fasting, Sehri, and Iftar timings comes in handy as it helps in the observance of prayers to the almighty Ramadan 2024 moon was sighted in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, March 10, and usually the crescent moon is sighted in Asian countries including India, a day after Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Millions of Muslims in Asian countries are expecting the sighting of the Ramadan 2024 moon on March 11 evening after maghrib prayers Read | Ramadan: Palestinians in Gaza observe fast as 'hunger' lingers on amid warRamadan 2024: What is Sehri?Sehri or Suhoor is the pre-dawn meal that Muslims consume before the Fajr (morning) prayer, which marks the beginning of the daily fasting period during Ramadan 2024. Sehri timings fluctuate during the month of Ramadan due to variations in day length as well as the time of year it falls in Read | Ramadan 2024 begins today: Wishes, messages and quotes for friends and familyRamadan 2024: What is Iftar?Iftar is the joyous occasion when Muslims break their fast at sunset, following the Maghrib (evening) prayer. As the length of the days varies during the month, the iftar hour varies daily 2024 in India Day 2: City-wise Sehri and Iftar timings:1. Delhi: Sehri- 05:14 am, Iftar- 06:31 pm2. Hyderabad: Sehri-05:11 am, Iftar- 06:45 pm3. Mumbai: Sehri-05:35 am, Iftar-06:48 pm4. Pune: Sehri- 05:22 am, iftar-06:57 pm5. Surat: Sehri- 05:25 am, iftar-06:58 pm6. Ahmedabad: Sehri-05:35 am, iftar-06:49 pm7. Bangalore: Sehri- 05:18 am, iftar-06:34 pm8. Calcutta: Sehri-04:43 am, iftar 05: 56 pm9. Chennai: Sehri-05:07 am, iftar-06:20 pm10. Kanpur: Sehri-05:03 am, iftar-06:57 pm11: Sehri-05.00 am, iftar-06:16 pmFollowing the specified schedule in the timetable can help Muslims in the proper observance of the Ramadan 2024 prayers which encompasses heightened piety, self-reflection, and strengthened community ties. The schedule provides the accurate timings of Sehri (pre-dawn meal) and Iftar (breaking fast) in alignment with Islamic principles.



