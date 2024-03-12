SBI Electoral Bonds Case: SC Bar Association Writes To President Murmu, Says 'If Donors Are Singled Out ...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Supreme Court Bar Association wrote to President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday as the State Bank of India geared up to release electoral bond data. SCBA chief Adish C Aggarwala urged the top official to seek presidential reference of the apex court judgement as divulging details could make corporates vulnerable to victimisation. The assertion was echoed by the All India Bar Association - also headed by Aggarwala - in a separate missive to the President.“Disclosing such sensitive information, that too retrospectively, will result in chilling effect in corporate donations and participation in the democratic process...The possibility of them being singled out by those parties that had received less contribution from them, and harassed cannot be ruled out if the names of corporates and their quantum of contributions to various parties are revealed. This will be reneging on the promise given to them while accepting their voluntary contributions,” the SCBA chief said.

More to come...



