Vada Pav Ranks 19Th In The List Of World's Top 50 Best Sandwiches

Vada pav has figured on the list of top 50 best sandwiches in the world, which has been compiled by Taste Atlas. Vada pav, one of the most popular street food items in India, is also synonymous with India's financial capital, Mumbai Atlas, a travel and food guide that collates local recipes from across the world and gives food reviews.

“Choose your favourite?” wrote Taste Atlas as they shared the list in a post on X.Vada pav has claimed the 19th spot in the list of the top 50 best sandwiches in the world first five dishes in the list are banh mi from Vietnam, tombik doner from Turkey, shawarma from Lebanon, tortas from Mexico, and lobster roll from the United States.

The last five dishes in the list are mettbrotchen from Germany, bocadillo de cerdo from Spain, sanguche de milanesa from Argentina, beef on weck and porchetta sandwich from the United States pav's key ingredients are vada, or spicy mashed potatoes that are deep-fried in chickpea batter, and pav, or white buns.

This street food is said to have originated from a street vendor named Ashok Vaidya, who worked near the Dadar train station in the 1960s and 1970s. He thought of a way to satiate the hungry workers, and concluded that the ideal dish should be portable, affordable, and easy to prepare sandwich is sold throughout Maharashtra,

both on street stands and in elegant restaurants, ideally accompanied by a hot red chutney with coconut, peanuts, garlic, tamarind, and chiles.

The Taste Atlas' post on X got numerous comments individual wrote,“ Vada pav, the best veg sandwich in the world.”A second said,“Vada pav in top 20. Woohoo!”“Vada pav not in the top 5?! Who made this list?” commented a third person.“I miss being in India and eating vada pav every day,” shared a fourth.

