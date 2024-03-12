PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stones For 3 Semiconductor Facilities Worth ₹1.25 Lakh Crore Tomorrow

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stones for three semiconductor facilities worth over Rs. 1.25 lakh crore on Wednesday, March 13. Two of the three facilities are located in Gujarat, whereas one is based in Assam. He will also take part in the 'India's Techade: Chips for Viksit Bharat' programme program will be participated by students from nearly 60,000 institutions. Sharing the news on his social media handle, the PM also urged the youngsters to take part in the programme PM will lay the foundation stone for the Semiconductor fabrication facility at the Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR) and the Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility at Sanand located in Gujarat. He will also lay the foundation stone for the Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility at Morigaon, Assam is also set to address youngsters across the country on the occasion, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). The statement said that PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for semiconductor projects in the Dholera Special Investment Region and Sanand in Gujarat and in Morigaon in Assam in line with his vision to transform India into a global hub for semiconductor design, manufacturing and technology development to set up two semiconductor facilitiesTwo of the semiconductor facilities in Gujarat and Assam will be set up by Tata Electronics Private Limited. Under the modified scheme for setting up \"Semiconductor Fabs\" in India, Dholera Special Investment Region's semiconductor fabrication facility will be established by Tata Electronics Private Limited. Dholera Special Investment Region's semiconductor industry will be the first commercial semiconductor fab in the country. The outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) facility in Morigaon will be built by Tata Electronics Private Limited Sanand OSAT facility in Gujarat will be developed by CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited and have a total investment of about ₹7,500 crore.
