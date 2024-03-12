Drug Regulator Asks States To Withdraw Sale Of Unapproved Antibiotic

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has mandated an immediate stop to sales of broad-spectrum antibiotic combination of meropenem and disodium EDTA injections. The directive comes as the drug is yet to receive approval from the regulatory authority.A letter from the Drugs Controller General of India, Rajeev Raghuvanshi, dated 8 March, said that several manufacturers have been found producing and distributing this drug combination. Classified as a 'New Drug,' it has not secured the necessary regulatory approval.\"No new drug shall be manufactured for sale unless it is approved by the licensing authority as defined in Rule 3 of New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019...a person who intends to manufacture new drug in the form of API or pharmaceutical formulation as the case may be for sale or distribution shall make an application for grant of permission to the Central Licence Approving Authority in Form CT-21 along with a fee as specified,\" according to the letter, a copy of which was seen by Mint.\"In view of the above, you are hereby directed to convey the matter to all the manufacturer under your jurisdiction and cancel the product permission granted by you of subject drug,\" it added India, the combination of meropenem and disodium EDTA is marketed as a broad-spectrum antibacterial agent for the treatment of a variety of infections, including meningitis, pneumonia, urinary tract infections, intra-abdominal infections, gynaecological infections, skin infections, and sepsis by numerous local pharmaceutical companies, the drug is offered at a price of around ₹2,000 per dose. It is marketed with claims of inhibiting the formation of bacterial cell walls, essential for bacterial survival, thus effectively treating bacterial infections.

