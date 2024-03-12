Bengaluru Water Crisis: Use 'Purified Environment-Friendly Water' For Construction Work

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "Bengaluru Water Supply Board Chairperson Ram Manohar held a meeting with building owners and contractors on Tuesday amid a rapidly escalating water crisis. Builders have now been instructed to use 'environment-friendly water' for construction work.

