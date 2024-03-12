               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Bengaluru Water Crisis: Use 'Purified Environment-Friendly Water' For Construction Work


3/12/2024 2:01:43 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Bengaluru Water Supply Board Chairperson Ram Manohar held a meeting with building owners and contractors on Tuesday amid a rapidly escalating water crisis. Builders have now been instructed to use 'environment-friendly water' for construction work.

MENAFN12032024007365015876ID1107967863

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search