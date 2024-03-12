Central Government To Celebrate September 17 As 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' Every Year

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday, announced the celebration of 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' every year on September 17. The day will be celebrated to remember the martyrs who liberated Hyderabad on this day Read: Hyderabad's Chaithanya Madhagani murdered in Australia by spouse; body dumped in bin, details hereEven after India's independence on August 15, 1947, Hyderabad did not get independence and continued to remain under the rule of the Nizams for 13 months, the Union Home Ministry said in a notification on Tuesday city was liberated from Nizam's rule on September 17, 1948, after a police action namely 'Operation Polo'.Also Read: 'Owaisi represents 140 crore Indians, not just minorities', says Telangana CM Revanth Reddy\"Now to remember the martyrs who liberated Hyderabad and to infuse the flame of patriotism in the minds of youth, the Government of India decided to celebrate the 17th day of September every year as 'Hyderabad Liberation Day',\" the notification read the last few years, the Narendra Modi government has held events on September 17 every year to mark 'Hyderabad Liberation Day'. Moreover, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also attended the event in the past Operation PoloOperation Polo is the code name for the military operation conducted by the Indian Armed Forces in September 1948 to integrate the princely state of Hyderabad into the independent Union of India Read: Hyderabad man duped into fighting against Ukraine killed in Russia; Kin accuses agents of 'Baba Vlogs'At the time of independence, Hyderabad was ruled by Nizam, which used to be one of the most prosperous princely states in India. The operation was initiated by the then Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel after Nizam remained indecisive about whether to join India or Pakistan or maintain independence military operation was conducted under the leadership of Major General J. N. Chaudhuri. The operation was concluded within less than five days, with minimal resistance from the Nizam's force. In the end, the Nizam surrendered, after which Hyderabad officially became a part of India.

