Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will Campaign For Suresh Gopi, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Says Actor Sarathkumar

Chennai: All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) president and Tamil actor Sarathkumar merged with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and

openly expressed his support

for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He said that the triangular fight in Tamil Nadu will be an advantage for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



Speaking to Asianet News, Sarathkumar stated that his party joined the NDA due to the conviction that Narendra Modi should become the Prime Minister again. He also said that he would campaign for NDA candidate Suresh Gopi in Thrissur and Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Thiruvananthapuram.



Meanwhile, Akhila Kerala Dheevara Sabha expressed their displeasure at the change of Congress candidate in Thrissur. The entire Kerala Dheevara Sabha is unhappy that TN Prathapan, who belongs to the Dheevara community, has not been considered for another member of the community. Dheevara Sabha Organizing Secretary TV Janardhanan said that 30 lakh people belonging to the community have been neglected. Akhila Kerala Dheevara Sabha opined that it was the Congress party that always considered the community and it was the Congress that allotted a seat to one of the community.

According to them, not being considered for any seat at present is gross negligence. All Kerala Dheevara Sabha leaders said that even though they told to consider them in Alappuzha, they ignored it. Dheevara Sabha Organizing Secretary TV Janardhanan said that he has spoken to the Congress leadership and the state leadership will take a decision on supporting K Muraleedharan in Thrissur.