'It Is Unconstitutional': Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Declares State Will Not Implement CAA

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday (March 12) boldly declared that the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) by the Central government contradicts constitutional principles. In a press release, CM Stalin criticized the CAA, claiming it discriminates against specific religious groups and poses a threat to India's secular fabric.

In his statement, CM Stalin said that government believes that the CAA brings no advantages and is entirely unnecessary. He also called for the repeal of the law, explaining its potential to cause suffering to the people of India.

"I want to emphatically state to the people of Tamil Nadu that the state government, under no circumstances, will allow the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act enacted by the Union Government," Stalin said. He highlighted the law's potential to harm the unity of the country, firmly saying that the Tamil Nadu government would not endorse any legislation detrimental to national unity.

This decision comes on the heels of the Centre putting the CAA into effect by notifying the rules, marking four years since its contentious passage in Parliament. The law's objective is to expedite citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who entered India before December 31, 2014.

