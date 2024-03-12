India Begins Withdrawal Of Military Personnel From Maldives Amid Pro-China Shift: Reports

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India has commenced the withdrawal of military personnel overseeing surveillance aircraft operations in the Maldives, following the directive from the new pro-China president to vacate, as reported by local media on Tuesday.

According to the Mihaaru newspaper, 25 Indian troops stationed in the southernmost atoll of Addu have departed from the archipelago, aligning with the agreed-upon start of the withdrawal on March 10.

President Mohamed Muizzu, who assumed power in September, pledged to remove Indian security personnel deployed in the Maldives for monitoring its extensive maritime border.

After discussions with New Delhi, both parties reached an agreement to withdraw 89 Indian troops and their support personnel from the nation comprising 1,192 tiny coral islands by May 10.

Mihaaru reported that Indian civilian staff, who have already arrived, will operate the three Indian aircraft, including two helicopters and one fixed-wing plane.

While there has been no official confirmation from either Maldivian or Indian authorities, Mihaaru stated that the Maldivian National Defence Force acknowledged the commencement of the Indian withdrawal.

The Maldives recently entered into a "military assistance" agreement with China as Indian troops prepared to depart from the region. The Maldivian defense ministry stated that the pact aimed to strengthen bilateral ties, with China providing training to Maldivian personnel under the agreement.

India has expressed concerns about China's expanding presence in the Indian Ocean, as well as its influence in the Maldives and neighboring Sri Lanka. Both island nations, strategically positioned along crucial east-west international shipping routes, hold significance in regional geopolitics.

Since Muizzu's electoral victory in September, relations between Male and New Delhi have cooled. While India considers the Indian Ocean archipelago within its sphere of influence, the Maldives has increasingly aligned with China, its largest external creditor.

In January, Muizzu visited Beijing and inked numerous infrastructure, energy, marine, and agricultural agreements. He has refuted claims of seeking to alter the regional balance by substituting Indian troops with Chinese forces.

India recently announced plans to strengthen its naval forces on the "strategically important" Lakshadweep islands, situated approximately 130 kilometers (80 miles) north of the Maldives.

The Indian navy stated that the naval unit stationed on the island of Minicoy would enhance "operational surveillance" of the region.