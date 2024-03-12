Kerala: Village Officer Found Dead Inside His Home In Pathanamthitta

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Pathanamthitta: A village officer of Kadampanad in Pathanamthitta district was found hanging inside his home on Monday (Mar 2). The deceased was identified as Manoj, a resident of Pallikal. The family has made serious allegations regarding his suicide.
The family expressed their desire to understand the motive behind Manoj's suicide. The family alleged that Manoj had a dispute with workers in the soil mining area. The family stated that Manoj received a phone call in the morning before taking his own life. The relatives emphasized the need for a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death and indicated that they would report the matter to the police for further attention.
At the same time, his brother-in-law stated that some officials had taken away the official phone that Manoj was using. The brother-in-law also said that the former village officer, a native of Kundara, was afraid and obtained a transfer from Kadambanad. The police got a suicide note from Manoj's pocket during the inspection. However, at present it is not clear what is in this letter or the reason that led to Manoj's death.
