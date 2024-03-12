Asha Bhosle's Granddaughter Zanai To Make Her Film Debut With THIS Film, Details Here

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Monday, legendary vocalist Asha Bhosle revealed her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle's entry into Indian cinema. She made the announcement using her X (previously Twitter) account. According to Asha Bhosle's tweet, her granddaughter Zanai will play Rani Sai Bhonsale, the wife of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in the upcoming film The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

About the film

The film is also Sandeep's directorial debut, and it is produced by Immerso Studio and Legend Studios. The film is set to be released on February 19, 2026, to commemorate Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.