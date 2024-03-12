Mauricio Pochettino Sees Chelsea's Win Over Newcastle As A Calming Balm For Fans

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mauricio Pochettino is of the opinion that Chelsea supporters can find solace after the Blues secured a 3-2 victory against Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on Monday night. Nicolas Jackson initiated the scoring for the home side, redirecting Cole Palmer's shot past Martin Dubravka, only for Alexander Isak to level with an impressive strike just before halftime.

Palmer later reinstated the Blues' lead with a spectacular long-range effort, and Mykhailo Mudryk extended the advantage by skillfully maneuvering into the penalty area, deceiving Dubravka, and calmly slotting the ball into the net. Jacob Murphy's fierce strike in the 90th minute set up a tense finish, but Chelsea managed to secure a crucial three points.

Pochettino acknowledges the significance of this triumph in alleviating the pressure from the fans, at least for the time being. "We keep believing, and winning today's game was important for us and, of course, for our fans to experience a bit more tranquility," remarked the Chelsea boss. However, he also emphasised that the upcoming game holds equal importance, and failing to secure a victory might pose challenges. Pochettino underlines the need for maturity within the team and emphasises the importance of cohesive play to address the current situation.

Also Read:

ISL 2023-23: Mumbai City FC's Petr Kratky anticipates tough challenge from NorthEast United in playoff pursuit