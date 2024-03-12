Errors Found On Kobe Bryant Statue In US Arena; Lakers Rush To Fix Basketball Legend Sculpture

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The recently installed Kobe Bryant monument outside Crypto Arena in Los Angeles is set to undergo revisions due to several spelling inaccuracies found in the engraving on its base, as reported by NBC News. Pictures shared by basketball reporter Dre Voigt on X, formerly known as Twitter, revealed the errors in the tribute to the Los Angeles Lakers legend, showcasing statistics from Bryant's historic 81-point game against the Toronto Raptors in 2006.

Notably, the replica box score displayed misspellings of Jose Calderon and Von Wafer's names, including "Vom" instead of "Von" and "Calderson" instead of "Calderon." Additionally, the term "decision" was also incorrectly spelled. Another side of the base featured a wrongly formatted list of Kobe Bryant's career achievements.

A representative from the Lakers promptly assured that corrective measures are actively underway to address the matter. He said,“We have been aware of this for a few weeks and are already working to get it corrected soon.” The 19-foot, 4,000-pound bronze statue, unveiled on February 8 to honor his number 8 jersey, captures Bryant's iconic pose during the remarkable game, where he secured the second-highest point total in NBA history.

This statue is one of three planned tributes to the five-time NBA Champion, with the other two portraying the father-daughter duo and Bryant in his number 24 jersey. Tragically, Kobe Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna and seven others, lost their lives in a helicopter crash in January 2020. His wife, Vanessa, confirmed the upcoming statues as part of the ongoing tribute to the basketball legend's enduring legacy.