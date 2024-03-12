(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A fire broke out at the Chikkajala Decathlon, causing concern among customers present at the store. However, thanks to the swift action of the staff, a potential tragedy was averted. As soon as the fire erupted, the staff acted promptly, ensuring the safety of the customers by swiftly evacuating them from the showroom. Meanwhile, locals alerted the police and fire brigade, who arrived promptly at the scene to tackle the situation.

The fire, believed to have been caused by a leak in a compressor pipe, posed a significant threat. However, the efforts of the staff, along with the timely arrival of the fire brigade, ensured that the situation was brought under control.

Decathlon has changed its name to 'Nohltaced' in three Belgian cities; Here's why

Anxiety occurred among the customers following a minor blast originating from the compressor, which triggered the overload protection mechanism (MCB) and alarmed the staff. Fortunately, the situation did not escalate into a tragedy. The response of the staff in notifying the authorities averted any potential dangers. Police officers arrived at the location promptly upon receiving the alert, ensuring the safety of everyone present. Despite the incident, customers continued to visit the establishment as usual.

Despite the intensity of the fire, crews managed to extinguish it successfully, preventing any major damage or injuries. Fortunately, there were no casualties reported, and the quick response of all involved parties helped prevent a potential tragedy. Currently, Chikkajala police and fire brigade personnel remain stationed at the site, ensuring that all safety measures are in place and investigating the cause of the fire further.