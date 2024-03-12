US Intelligence Raises Doubts On Netanyahu's Future Political Leadership In Israel, Indicates Fall Of Govt

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The ruling coalition led by Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel is at a critical juncture, according to a recent US intelligence assessment. The report, a key component of the annual threat assessment, emphasizes the vulnerability of Netanyahu's political standing and the potential jeopardy facing his governing coalition, which includes far-right and ultraorthodox parties.

Heightened public discontent, fueled by mass protests against the prime minister and the looming prospect of elections, further underscores the nature of Netanyahu's leadership. Following the recent Hamas attack, support for Netanyahu has sharply declined, with forecasts indicating substantial parliamentary losses for both his Likud party and the broader coalition in any upcoming election.

The US intelligence report introduces the possibility of a different, more moderate government emerging post-election, aligning with the growing public sentiment favoring Netanyahu's resignation. Despite widespread backing for Netanyahu's objective of "destroying Hamas," the report cautions against underestimating the enduring challenge of armed resistance from Hamas.

This caution is grounded in the complexities involved in dismantling the militant group's extensive underground tunnel network in Gaza. The shifting political landscape in Israel is evident in public opinion polls consistently reflecting a desire for Netanyahu to step down, emphasizing the uncertainty and flux in the country's leadership.

The forthcoming period remains vital for Israel as it navigates these dynamic and challenging political waters, with implications for both domestic stability and regional relations. The upcoming elections will also determine if the conflict with Hamas sees an end or sees an extension.