Ajit Agarkar Tasked With Persuading Virat Kohli To Make Way For Youngsters In The T20 World Cup 2024: Report

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) With a few months left until the T20 World Cup 2024, the question surrounding Virat Kohli's inclusion in India's squad is gaining prominence. Despite his commendable performance in the T20 World Cup 2022, Kohli seems to face skepticism from selectors regarding his adaptability to the dynamic demands of modern T20 cricket. While final selections depend on the players' IPL 2024 campaign, reports suggest that Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar has been tasked with persuading Kohli to make room for younger talents.

As per The Telegraph report, Agarkar candidly discussed the need for a change in Kohli's approach, prompting the veteran batter to adopt a more aggressive stance in T20Is against Afghanistan. However, Kohli's response resulted in a highest score of only 29 in a match.

Selectors reportedly express concerns about Kohli's compatibility with slow wickets in the West Indies, considering it might not align with his natural batting style. Consequently, the selection committee is exploring alternative options for the upcoming tournament.

Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar has reportedly taken on the responsibility of convincing Kohli to step aside and allow the younger generation to take center stage in the shortest format.

Potential middle-order replacements, including Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, and Shivam Dube, are being considered should Kohli decide to step down. Nevertheless, Kohli still has a chance to alter his fate if he delivers an outstanding season with the Royal Challengers Bangalore, proving his adaptability to the modern T20 mold.

As of now, Kohli has yet to join the RCB camp for the IPL 2024 season, having skipped the entire England Test series due to the birth of his son, Akaay.

