Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Releases 2Nd List Of 43 Candidates; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Indian National Congress on Tuesday (March 12) released its second list of candidates, consisting of 43 names, for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Among the notable figures featured in the list are Nakul Nath, son of Kamal Nath, Vaibhav Gehlot, son of Ashok Gehlot, and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi.

Addressing the media, KC Venugopal announced the release of the second list, specifying that the Central Election Committee (CEC) had approved candidates from Assam, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Gaurav Gogoi is all set to contest from Assam's Jorhat, Nakul Nath from Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara, Rahul Kaswa from Rajasthan's Churu, and Vaibhav Gehlot from Jalore.

Breaking down the composition of the list, Venugopal said, "Out of the 43 candidates, 10 are General candidates, 13 OBC candidates, 10 SC candidates, 9 ST candidates, and 1 Muslim candidate."

In Rajasthan, notable candidates include Govind Ram Meghwal from Bikaner, Brijendra Ola from Jhunjhunu, Lalit Yadav from Alwar, Sanjana Jatav from Bharatpur, Harish Chandra Meena from Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Karan Singh Uchiyarda from Jodhpur, Tarachand Meena from Udaipur, and Udaylal Ajana from Chhittorgarh.

Earlier, Nakul Nath, the incumbent MP from Chhindwara, had declared his intention to contest from his family stronghold. Speculation arose about him and his father, Kamal Nath, considering an exit from the Congress party and purportedly being in touch with the BJP.

Vaibhav Gehlot, the son of former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, previously contested the 2019 general elections but was unsuccessful. Gaurav Gogoi, representing the Kaliabor constituency since 2014, has decided to change his seat for the upcoming elections.