Delhi Cops Visiting Minority-Dominated Localities To Dispel Rumours On CAA

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) In a bid to curb the dissemination of misinformation surrounding the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) within the minority community, the Delhi Police have initiated proactive measures by engaging with residents in sensitive areas door-to-door.

Acknowledging the potential for rumours to incite disturbances in law and order, police personnel have embarked on direct interactions with residents, especially targeting the Muslim youth, to rectify any misunderstandings regarding the CAA.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary on Tuesday said that they have heightened security protocols within their jurisdiction and active patrolling is being undertaken by the police to avert potential disruptions.

"The police have received directives to actively engage with residents in Muslim neighbourhoods to dispel any misconceptions pertaining to the CAA," said DCP Choudhary.

Meanwhile, police teams in parts of Delhi were also seen divulging details of CAA to clear the misinformation among the residents.

Furthermore, regular flag marches are being organised throughout the day to instil confidence within the community, with the police maintaining constant communication with 'Aman' committees, fostering a collaborative approach to maintaining peace and security.

Across various sensitive areas across the national capital, including northeast Delhi, Shaheen Bagh, and Jamia Nagar, enhanced security measures are being implemented.

Throughout the day, northeast Delhi witnessed flag marches by police personnel and paramilitary forces including RAF and CRPF in the areas including Seelampur, Jafrabad, Welcome, Bhajanpura, Dayalpura, Gokalpuri, Khajuri Khas, and Nand Nagri, amongst others.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order Zone-I), Ravinder Yadav along with other officials led a flag march along with additional force, on the 66 Futa Road and covered areas of Seelampur, Jafrabad and Welcome.

"Such measures are important in view of the General Elections 2024, which are just around the corner. The holy month of Ramzan has also commenced," said DCP (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

"The visible presence of police on roads not only deters potential wrongdoers but also fosters a sense of security within the community, promoting a collaborative effort between citizens and the police to create safer environments," he added.

Police said that they have also identified 43 hotspots in northeast Delhi including Seelampur, Jaffrabad, Mustafabad, Bhajanpura, Khajoori Khas and Seemapuri.

"We have been conducting flag marches for the last three days. We plan to deploy additional forces to conduct more flag marches. A detailed list of criminals and troublemakers has also been compiled and they are under police surveillance," said Tirkey.

"We are confident that the situation will remain peaceful. We are also monitoring social media, and necessary action will be taken," he added.

Heavy police personnel have been deployed in southeast Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area where on December 15, 2019, a protest began in response to the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) on December 11, 2019.

The protest at Shaheen Bagh lasted until March 24, 2020. It was led by women who blocked a major road at Shaheen Bagh.

As Shaheen Bagh witnessed protests, which included students from Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), against CAA, Delhi also witnessed one of its worst communal riots in the month of February 2020 which spread over 11 police stations of the northeast district.

The unrest, which occurred in northeast Delhi, resulted in the loss of 53 lives and left more than 500 injured.