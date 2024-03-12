IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals Unveil All-Pink Jersey Dedicated To Women Of Rajasthan

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, March 12 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday unveiled their special all-pink jersey which will be donned by the inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) champions in their #PinkPromise match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) here on April 6.

Kumar Sangakkara, Director of Cricket, Rajasthan Royals, said, "We are proud to be donning these special threads which pay a tribute to the powerful women of Rajasthan and India. It will be a great occasion to celebrate the efforts of our Foundation and to salute the women who are making a difference on the ground. All the players and the staff are looking forward to donning these threads and putting in their best on the field to mark the occasion.”

Elaborating on the vision behind the initiative, Jake Lush McCrum, Chief Executive Officer, Rajasthan Royals, said, "In the last couple of years, we have made significant strides in women-led rural transformation through our efforts in the state of Rajasthan.

"The #PinkPromise is a strong commitment from our team towards amplifying the stories of these empowered women as they triumph against all odds to drive societal change. We want to continue batting for this positive change in not just Rajasthan, but also across India by creating a sustainable model that can be replicated in villages around the country,” he added.

The Royals have also announced that the proceeds from the sale of each all-pink jersey will go to the Royal Rajasthan Foundation, ensuring the continuity of impactful initiatives. In the lead-up to the #PinkPromise match, the franchise will organise various activities to raise awareness about the Foundation's work, inviting fans and the wider community to join in saluting and supporting the empowered women in their journey towards positive rural transformation in Rajasthan and India.

Those present on the occasion included Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara, Rajasthan Sports Minister Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Rajasthan Royals' Chairperson Ranjit Barthakur and Rajasthan Royals' Chief Executive Officer Jake Lush McCrum.

The #PinkPromise match aims to amplify the team's support for inspirational and empowered women from rural India. The Foundation's overarching vision of 'Aurat Hai Toh Bharat Hai' has inspired action from empowered women who are breaking barriers to lead positive change.

The Royals aim to create replicable models of women-led transformation which facilitate access to water, solar energy, upskilling and mental health interventions. Under its flagship Project Khushaali, along with other programmes, the Foundation has successfully impacted the lives of more than 15 million women since its inception through direct and awareness-driven interventions.