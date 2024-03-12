Man In Goa Booked For Recording Video Of Girl Taking Bath

(MENAFN- IANS) March 12 (IANS) A case has been filed against a man in North Goa for allegedly recording a video of a girl while she was taking a bath, police said on Tuesday.
The case was registered at Colvale police station in North Goa.
The accused is identified as Nagarmal Verma, 35, a resident of Lobowada, Thivim and a native of Rajasthan.
Colvale police said that the parents of the 18-year-old girl lodged a complaint that Verma, who is their neighbour, recorded a video on his mobile phone while she was taking a bath.
An offence has been registered under Section 354-C (voyeurism) of the IPC and further investigations are on.
MENAFN12032024000231011071ID1107967713
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.