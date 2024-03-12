GCC Esports Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “GCC Esports Market Report by Revenue Model (Media Rights, Advertising and Sponsorships, Merchandise and Tickets, and Others), Platform (PC-based Esports, Consoles-based Esports, Mobile and Tablets), Game (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA), Player vs Players (PvP), First Person Shooters (FPS), Real Time Strategy (RTS)), and Country 2024-2032” . The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the GCC esports market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How Big is the GCC Esports Market?

The GCC esports market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of

13.28%

during

2024-2032.

GCC Esports Market Trends and Drivers:

The GCC esports market is experiencing significant growth, primarily driven by the rising young population in the country, who are more inclined towards activities like esports. Additionally, the growing number of tech-savvy individuals in GCC is further augmenting the interest and participation in esports. Moreover, novel infrastructures across the country and investments in high-speed internet and gaming technology are facilitating the growth of competitive gaming options, including esports. In line with this, the escalating number of esports tournaments and events hosted locally is resulting in an increased sense of community and engagement among gamers, which is positively influencing the market growth.

Additionally, the increasing popularity of esports as a viable career path is leading to greater investment in gaming talent development and infrastructure. Professional esports teams and organizations are emerging across the GCC, attracting sponsorship deals and endorsements. Furthermore, the shift towards online entertainment is accelerating the adoption of esports as a mainstream form of entertainment, are more individuals are inclining to watch esports competitions and events. This, in turn, is significantly catalyzing the growth of the market. Moreover, collaborations between gaming and other industries, such as fashion, music, and entertainment, are increasing the demand for esports beyond traditional gaming circles, which is anticipated to propel the growth of the GCC esports market in the coming years.

GCC Esports Market Report Segmentation:

The report is organized into distinct sections as follows:

Revenue Model Insights:



Media rights

Advertising and sponsorships

Merchandise and tickets Others

Platform Insights:



PC-based esports

Consoles-based esports Mobile and tablets

Games Insights:



Multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA)

Player vs players (PvP)

First person shooters (FPS) Real time strategy (RTS)

Country Insights:



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Oman

Kuwait Bahrain

Other Key Points Covered in the Report:



COVID-19 Impact

Porters Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain Analysis Strategic Recommendations

