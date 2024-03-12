WPL 2024: Plan Is To Have A Dominant Approach, Says Jemimah As Delhi Capitals Eye Direct Spot In Final

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) With an eye on direct qualification to the final of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024, Delhi Capitals are set to take on Gujarat Giants in their last league match at Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Wednesday.

Jemimah Rodrigues had put up a Player of the Match performance of 58 off 36 balls in the team's one-run win in the previous game. "I just kept being honest with my work, kept working hard and at the right time it's just falling into place. I'm so happy that I can contribute to the team as much as possible and I just want to keep doing that till we are in the final," said Jemimah.

She further added, "We've recovered well. We got a good two days of break. I think we are more prepared than any other team because we've had three such incidents where we saw a last-ball finish. So, these experiences are just going to help us going into the playoffs."

When asked about the approach going into the last game of the league stage, the 23-year-old batter said, "We've already qualified for the playoffs, but the approach doesn't change, it stays the same. We have to keep getting better little by little and play good cricket."

"The plan is to have that dominating approach, keep getting better as cricketers every time we step on the field," she concluded.

Delhi Capitals are currently leading the table with 10 points from seven matches with Mumbai Indians close on their heels with the same number of points from seven matches.