ISL 2023-24: With Top Spot On Line, Mohun Bagan Enter Kerala Fortress Seeking Victory

(MENAFN- IANS) Kochi, March 12 (IANS) With their hold on the top spot in the table on the line, Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) face a stiff challenge when they square off against Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Wednesday.

A 3-1 win in the Kolkata Derby took the Mariners to the first place in the table, but they are tied on points with Mumbai City FC, with both teams tallying 36 points each currently. But, Mohun Bagan Super Giant have played a game fewer (17) than the Islanders (18).

As for Kerala Blasters FC, four losses in the last five games mean they have fallen below in the standings, placed fifth at the moment. They have 29 points from 17 games, and a victory here will take them to 32 in 18, still four behind the Mariners and Mumbai City FC.

It's not easy to breach the bastion of Kochi though, with FC Goa having faltered when they squandered a two-goal lead to lose 4-2 here last month. The Mariners are in a phenomenal run of form, unbeaten under the watch of Antonio Lopez Habas, but, to overcome Kerala Blasters FC in their backyard will be no mean task.

Kerala Blasters FC are on a fairly good run at home, scoring at least a goal in each of their previous nine matches in Kochi. They have won six times and drawn twice in this period, losing only once.

Lately, some limitations in their squad have come out in the open though. For instance, there was over-reliance on Adrian Luna and Kwame Peprah, which has made them struggle to get going at full pace despite Dimitrios Diamantakos churning out day in and day out.

For instance, Kerala Blasters FC has scored the fewest goals (1) from crosses this season. Habas has based his success in the ISL on the foundation of absolute defensive solidity. He will be alert to plug any holes and prevent the Yellow Army from going about their business the usual way, and force them out of their comfort zone to secure goals in this encounter.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant have won five games and drawn twice in their ongoing seven-match-long unbeaten streak. This run was preceded by a losing streak of three matches, but the last time the Mariners went on a longer unbeaten stretch than the current one was 13 games between February and December 2023.

The Mariners have 36 points from 17 games, with 11 victories and three draws and defeats each. This is their joint-highest tally (after 2020-21) after these many games played in any season of the ISL. Their 11 victories after the aforementioned count of matches are also the most wins they garnered after this count of games.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant have averaged an expected goals (xG) value of 1.59 per game since the start of 2024, which is the highest of all teams in the competition. Their xG tally of 11.15 across seven games is the best since the resumption of the league campaign too. Their offensive contingent put on an absolute show in the crucial derby clash against East Bengal FC, and they will be eager to sustain that form in the final five league encounters as well.

Overall, the two teams have played each other seven times with Mohun Bagan Super Giant winning five and Kerala Blasters one, one match ended in a draw.