Congress Announces First List Of 10 Candidates For R'sthan; Rahul Kaswan Fielded From Churu

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, March 12 (IANS) The Congress on Tuesday declared candidates for 10 seats in Rajasthan for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Sitting Churu MP Rahul Kaswan, who joined the Congress from the BJP on Monday, has been given a ticket from the same seat. Earlier, the BJP had denied him a ticket and fielded Paralympian javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia from the seat.

Similarly, Vaibhav Gehlot, son of former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, has been made the candidate from Jalore-Sirohi. Last time Vaibhav had contested from the Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat and was defeated by Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

The Congress has fielded new candidates on all the 10 seats. No candidate has been given a ticket for the same seat as last time. The ticket of previous candidate Madan Gopal Meghwal from Bikaner seat has been cancelled as Govind Meghwal has been fielded from here.

The tickets of previous candidates Rafiq Mandelia from Churu, Shravan Kumar from Jhunjhunu, Abhijeet Jatav from Bharatpur and Namonarayan Meena from Tonk have been cancelled. Udaylal Anjana was given a ticket from Jalore-Sirohi last time. This time, he has been fielded from Chittorgarh.

Three Congress MLAs have been given Lok Sabha tickets -- Brijendra Singh Ola who contested from Jhunjhunu, Harish Meena has been fielded from Tonk-Sawai Madhopur and Lalit Yadav from Alwar.

The Congress has given a ticket to Tarachand Meena, a fresh face from Udaipur. Sanjana Jatav has been fielded as a new young face from Bharatpur. In Jodhpur, Congress leader Karan Singh Uchirada will be the Rajput face of the party against Shekhawat.

The Congress has given a ticket to former minister Govind Ram Meghwal from Bikaner who will contest against Union Law Minister Arjun Meghwal.