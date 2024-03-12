Four New UP Ministers Allotted Portfolios

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, March 12 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday allotted portfolios to the newly-inducted ministers in the UP Cabinet, a government spokesman said.

Accordingly, Om Prakash Rajbhar has been allotted Panchayati Raj, Minority Welfare, Haj, and Muslim Waqf Departments, while Dara Singh Chauhan has been given charge of the Prison Department.

Sunil Sharma, a first-time minister, has been entrusted with the Information Technology and Electronics Department, whereas Anil Kumar has been designated as the Minister of Science and Technology.

Additionally, Dharamveer Prajapati, who previously held the position of Minister of State (Independent Charge) in the UP Cabinet, has been appointed as the Minister of Civil Defence and Home Guard.