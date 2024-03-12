Delhi HC Directs Prompt Verification, Return Of Surety Bonds For Prisoner Release

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) The Delhi High Court has asked the city police chief to ensure the swift verification and return of local surety bonds submitted for the release of prisoners from jail.

Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta issued the order in response to concerns over the prolonged detention of accused individuals despite securing bail, citing their right to liberty.

Expressing dismay over the "unlawful delay" in releasing prisoners, the court stressed the need for expeditious consideration of bail bonds without unnecessary objections.

The case is of a man, who was granted interim bail and remained in custody until he filed a petition seeking release, despite being granted bail earlier. The state attributed the delay to the late receipt of verification reports on the sureties.

The court said that it is the state's obligation to ensure the prompt release of accused individuals following bail orders, without creating bottlenecks or delays. It acknowledged potential staffing constraints but said delays exceeding two weeks in surety bond verification cannot be tolerated.

To prevent exploitation and ensure timely release, the court asked the Police Commissioner to expedite the verification process and return local surety bonds preferably by the next day.