3 Labourers Plunge To Death As Mumbai Building Scaffolding Collapses (Lead)

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) In a tragedy, three workers fell to their deaths and at least one more was injured seriously when the scaffolding on the 16th floor of an under-construction building in Mumbai's Borivali suddenly collapsed, the BMC Disaster Control said here on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. when the labourers were working on the 16th floor of the 24-storied building coming up at Soniwadi, near the Kalpana Chawla Chowk, in Borivali suburb.

The BMC said that all the victims were rushed to the Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali West where three were pronounced dead and one is stated to be in critical condition.

They are identified as Manoranjan Samatdar, 42, Shankar Baidya, 26, and Piyush Haldhar, 42. The injured person is Sushil Gupta, 36, whose condition is delicate and he has been admitted to ICU with multiple fractures and injuries.

The Mumbai police and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and the causes leading to the scaffolding crash are being investigated, including whether the workers were equipped with safety gear or not, plus other details.