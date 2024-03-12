Stocks in Play

(MENAFN- Baystreet) iMetal Resources Inc.

3/12/2024 - 9:51 AM EST - CopperEx Resources Corporation : Announced the appointment of Tom Yip as a director of the Company. Yip has over 30 years of financial management experience in the mining industry for exploration and development companies and producers. He has served as the Chief Financial Officer of several producing and exploration stage mining companies, including most recently Pretium Resources from 2015 to 2020 and prior to that Silver Standard Resources, International Tower Hill Mines and Echo Bay Mines. CopperEx Resources Corporation shares V are trading unchanged at $0.40.









