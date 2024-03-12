(MENAFN- Baystreet) Kraft Heinz Rolls the Dice on Its Oscar Mayer

Salesforce Is the Latest Big Tech Stock to Offer a DividendeBay Raises Dividend 8% And Announces $2 Billion Stock BuybackTwo Dividend Income Buys: Altria and Iron MountainAT&T Vows to Credit Customers After Service Outage Add this under widget Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts David Jagielski - Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Should You Buy Costco Stock After Its Post-Earnings Dip?

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) recently posted its second-quarter earnings, which were a mixed bag for shareholders. While the company's bottom line surpassed expectations, a miss on revenue projections raised alarm bells for some investors.

The company posted earnings per share of $3.92, which easily beat Wall Street expectations of $3.63 per share. Costco's bottom line, however, was aided by a $94 million tax benefit related to the special dividend it announced last year.

The downside was that revenue of $58.4 billion was below analyst' expectations of $59.1 billion. Comparable store sales, however, grew by 5.8% after adjusting for currency and gas prices, which was better than the 5% that Wall Street was expecting.

To muddy things further, Costco's leadership is in the midst of a transition with CFO Richard Galanti retiring and Gary Millerchip stepping in. And this comes on the heels of CEO Craig Jelinek stepping down as well, marking the end of an era for Costco.

Overall, the market wasn't impressed with the earnings numbers as Costco's shares have dipped following the release of the earnings report. But on a year-to-date basis, the stock is still up around 10%. And over the past 12 months, shares of Costco still look impressive with 50% gains.

If you're a buy-and-hold investor, Costco can still be an excellent stock to add to your portfolio. While it isn't a terribly cheap investment to own in the short run, especially amid some unexciting results and uncertainty in the management ranks, this is still a top retail stock to own. And there's a lot more growth ahead for the company, particularly in international markets.







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks