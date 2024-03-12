Southwest Cuts Capacity

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Mainz Gears up for German Conference, Presentation

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) said Tuesday that it will have to trim its capacity plans and reevaluate its financial forecasts for the year, citing delivery delays from Boeing (NYSE:BA), its sole supplier of airplanes.

The Dallas-based airline said Boeing informed Southwest's leaders that it should expect 46 Boeing 737 Max 8 planes this year, down from 58. Southwest had expected Boeing to deliver 79 Max planes, including some of the smallest model, the Max 7, which hasn't yet won certification from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Because of the delays, Southwest said in a filing that it is“reevaluating all prior full year 2024 guidance, including the expectation for capital spending.”

Southwest's statements, ahead of a JPMorgan industry conference on Tuesday, are the latest sign of how Boeing's quality control crisis and production problems - both before and after a door plug blew out of an Alaska Airlines flight in January - are weighing on some of its best customers.

Last week, United (NASDAQ:UAL) told staff that it would have to pause pilot hiring this spring because of late-arriving aircraft from Boeing.

The airline said leisure bookings in the first quarter were weaker than expected and forecast unit revenue to be flat to up no more than 2% compared with a year earlier, down from a January estimate of a rise of as much as 4.5%.

LUV shares were grounded $4.43, or 13.1%, to $29.35.









