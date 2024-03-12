Croatia To Host Azerbaijani Culture Days

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatime Letifova Read more
Plans are underway for the holding of Azerbaijani culture days
in Croatia next year, Azernews reports, citing
Deputy Culture Minister, Farid Jafarov as he said at the
Azerbaijan-Croatia business forum held in Baku today.
The deputy minister mentioned that the cultural days are
expected to align with the next meeting of the Intergovernmental
Commission between Azerbaijan and Croatia, set to take place in
Croatia in 2025.
“The economic ties between our countries are strong, but we also
seek to deepen our cultural and humanitarian connections,” said
Jafarov.
"These cultural days will serve as a bridge for the integration
and rapprochement of our peoples. The significance of this business
forum cannot be overstated, as it paves the way for new projects
and programs between our private sectors."
