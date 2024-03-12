               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Croatia To Host Azerbaijani Culture Days


3/12/2024 10:09:00 AM

Fatime Letifova Read more

Plans are underway for the holding of Azerbaijani culture days in Croatia next year, Azernews reports, citing Deputy Culture Minister, Farid Jafarov as he said at the Azerbaijan-Croatia business forum held in Baku today.

The deputy minister mentioned that the cultural days are expected to align with the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission between Azerbaijan and Croatia, set to take place in Croatia in 2025.

“The economic ties between our countries are strong, but we also seek to deepen our cultural and humanitarian connections,” said Jafarov.

"These cultural days will serve as a bridge for the integration and rapprochement of our peoples. The significance of this business forum cannot be overstated, as it paves the way for new projects and programs between our private sectors."

