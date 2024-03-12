               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Secretary Of Azerbaijan's Security Council Heads To Georgia


3/12/2024 10:09:00 AM

Fatime Letifova Read more

Secretary of the Security Council under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ramil Usubov is on a visit to Georgia, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the Georgian Internal Ministry.

It was reported that Ramil Usubov, on the sidelines of his visit to Georgia, met with the Minister of Internal Affairs of the country Vakhtang Gomelauri. Parties stressed the importance of deepening the cooperation in the field of security between the relevant authorities of the two countries.

Current events in the region and security issues were also touched upon as a part of the conversation.

