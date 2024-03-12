Secretary Of Azerbaijan's Security Council Heads To Georgia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatime Letifova Read more
Secretary of the Security Council under the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ramil Usubov is on a visit to Georgia, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the
Georgian Internal Ministry.
It was reported that Ramil Usubov, on the sidelines of his visit
to Georgia, met with the Minister of Internal Affairs of the
country Vakhtang Gomelauri. Parties stressed the importance of
deepening the cooperation in the field of security between the
relevant authorities of the two countries.
Current events in the region and security issues were also
touched upon as a part of the conversation.
