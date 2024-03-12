Cultural Figures Celebrate Azerbaijan National Theatre Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
The Azerbaijan Theatre Workers Union has celebrated National
Theatre Day.
First, a video depicting the past and present of Azerbaijani
theatre was shown at the event, Azernews reports.
Acting Chairman of the Union, People's Artist Haji Ismayilov,
reviewed the historical path of Azerbaijani theatre in his
speech.
In his speech, Haji Ismayilov noted that March 10 is celebrated
as National Theatre Day in Azerbaijan in accordance with the
presidential decree dated March 1, 2013.
He underlined that state care for workers in this field is
increasing day by day.
"Theatre buildings are repaired and restored, equipped with
equipment according to world standards," he added.
During the event, a group of cultural figures were awarded the
Order of Honour, the Artist Medal, and the Kizilgul Award. Also,
the winners of the Bakhish-4 Festival received certificates.
In their remarks, the cultural figures hailed the successes of
the Azerbaijani theatre. People's Artist Heydar Anatollu, actors of
the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theatre Huseyn Alili and
Gultaj Alili delivered magnificent musical numbers.
At the same time, the actors of the Azerbaijan State Youth
Theatre presented their congratulations with a short play.
History of Azerbaijani theatre art
The National Theatre was created in the 1870s at the initiative
of prominent playwright Mirza Fatali Axundov.
Adventures of the Lankaran Khanate Vizier was the first dramatic
work played on the stage of the Azerbaijani theatre. Its premiere
took place on March 10, 1873, at the initiative of Azerbaijani
print media founder Hasan-bay Zardabi and dramatist and public
figure Najaf-bay Vazirov.
Eminent cultural and public figures, like Hasan bay Zardabi,
Najaf bay Vazirov, Jalil Mammadguluzada, Jafar Jabbarli, Ilyas
Afandiyev, Huseyn Arablinski, and many others played an invaluable
role in the formation and development of the Azerbaijani
theater.
So, March 10 is traditionally celebrated as National Theater Day
in Azerbaijan.
In the 1980s, the Azerbaijani theatre experienced a period of
remarkable artistic development. This era witnessed significant
advancements in terms of stylistic and genre diversity,
contributing to the theater's overall artistic growth.
In the 1980s, Azerbaijani theater underwent a period of
significant artistic growth, characterized by advancements in
stylistic and genre diversity. This era saw the introduction of
plays by both modern and classic Azerbaijani writers, as well as
works by Russian and international dramatists, leading to a broader
repertoire for Azerbaijani theaters.
Azerbaijani theaters expanded their reach by showcasing their
productions in countries such as the USA, Turkey, France, the
Netherlands, Switzerland, Estonia, and Bulgaria.
The country has also been hosting numerous theater festivals and
cultural events to highlight the importance of theater art in
Azerbaijani cultural life.
MENAFN12032024000195011045ID1107967074
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.