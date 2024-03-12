Zelensky:“Inadequate” Putin's Goal To Destroy Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, referred to Vladimir Putin as an“inadequate” person, whose only goal is the destruction of everything in Ukraine.

He said this in an interview with French mass media, reports Ukrinform.

"People ask what Putin's goals are... He is an inadequate person. His first goal is the destruction of Ukraine and everything living in Ukraine by any means... His goals are unchanging - the destruction of our state, our independence. This is a fact. He further seeks to annihilate everything. This is his main goal. He doesn't even know how this will end. The most important thing for him is that our state does not survive," Zelensky said.

Ukraine holding Russia back from marching across Europe -

According to the presidency, this inadequacy is evidenced, among other things, by a recent event in Ukraine, on March 6, when the Russians launched a missile attack on Odesa region, where the delegation including the Ukrainian president and the prime minister of Greece was at that time.

"When we have a war and when we have the leader of Greece, or a leader of any country, and then you, it doesn't matter what your goal is, you take dangerous steps and your ballistic missile hits just a few hundred meters from where that leader is, I believe that this is just an unhealthy person," the president said.

Answering the question of whether it was possible that this was Putin's warning to other leaders that they should not come to Ukraine, Zelensky said he does not think that it is worth reacting to Putin's warnings because they are inadequate.

U.S. intelligence chiefs call on Congress to approve aid to Ukraine

"Putin's only gaining power when leaders get scared of his warnings, when societies get scared of one person who is inadequate," he emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on March 6, President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, visited the Odesa Sea Trade Port to be briefed on the operation of the "grain corridor" launched in the Black Sea in August 2023.

As the two leaders were at the site, an explosion rang out in the Odesa port. In the aftermath of the strike, Ukraine said a number of people were killed and some were wounded.