(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Freedom of Russia Legion, a paramilitary unit consisting exclusively of Russian nationals and operating against the Kremlin's invasion troops, has reportedly captured the village of Tiotkino in Russia's Kursk region.

The unit's press service reported this via Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"The village of Tiotkino, Kursk region, is completely under the control of the Russian liberation forces. Putin's army is rapidly withdrawing from the village, leaving their positions behind and abandoning heavy military equipment," the report says.

Prior to that, Russian opposition figure Ilya Ponomaryov wrote on Facebook that the border town of Lozova Rudka in Belgorod region also came under the control of the liberation forces. As for Tiotkino, he wrote that a firefight was underway.

Russia's oil refining capacity reduced amid Ukrainian UAV attacks - British intel

As reported, this morning, the Freedom of Russia Legion, the RDK, and the Siberian Battalion – Ukraine-based ethnic Russian paramilitary groups consisting of deserters and other volunteers fighting against the Vladimir Putin regime, crossed into Russia's Kursk and Belgorod regions as part of a joint operation.