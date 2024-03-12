Introducing Juicy Coat Lip Balm: India's First Squalane Lip Balm

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Delhi, 12 Mar 2024: Personal Touch Skincare, the go-to destination for premium skincare products, proudly unveils its latest creation: the Juicy & Beeswax Lip Balm, a revolutionary formula for achieving irresistibly juicy and hydrated lips.



Crafted with care, this lip balm features a blend of nourishing ingredients, including Jojoba Oil, Cocoa Butter, and the star of the show - Squalane sourced from the USA. Infused with the delightful fragrance of ripe strawberries, the Juicy Coat Lip Balm is your ticket to achieving the luscious lips of your dreams.



Key Features:



Squalane Infusion: We proudly present India's first Squalane Lip Balm, offering unparalleled hydration and a velvety-smooth finish.



Rice Germ Oil from the USA: Sourced from the heart of the USA, our lip balm includes Rice Germ Oil for its moisturizing and skin-nourishing properties.



Jojoba Oil and Cocoa Butter: Packed with the goodness of Jojoba Oil and Cocoa Butter, our lip balm replenishes moisture and locks it in for long-lasting hydration.



Ingredients:



Our formula is a perfect marriage of natural goodness, including Petrolatum, Beeswax, Jojoba Oil, Cocoa Seed Butter, Rice Germ Oil, and more. Free from harmful additives, we prioritize your lip health and overall well-being.



How to Use:



Dispense a suitable amount onto your finger and gently rub in small circles over your lips. Repeat as necessary to experience the ultimate hydration and delicious flavor.



About Personal Touch Skincare:



Personal Touch Skincare is your trusted destination for premium skincare products. Our extensive range includes milky cleansers, sunscreen lotions, water-based moisturizers, and specialized serums. We are dedicated to providing luxurious yet affordable skincare solutions for both men and women, incorporating high-quality Korean ingredients.



Explore our collection at and treat your skin to the care it deserves.



For media inquiries, please contact:



Name: Ashish Jawa

Email: ...

Phone: 9289400002



